Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 31, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Ever the Hunted

$1.99

Ever the Hunted by Erin Summerill
Get This Deal
The Daughters of Izdihar

$1.99

The Daughters of Izdihar by Hadeer Elsbai
Get This Deal
Vampires of El Norte

$2.99

Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas
Get This Deal
Gothikana

$2.99

Gothikana by RuNyx
Get This Deal
Congratulations, The Best Is Over!

$2.99

Congratulations, The Best Is Over! by R. Eric Thomas
Get This Deal
The Last Housewife

$2.51

The Last Housewife by Ashley Winstead
Get This Deal
The Ghosts of Eden Park

$1.99

The Ghosts of Eden Park by Karen Abbott
Get This Deal
Why Fathers Cry at Night

$3.99

Why Fathers Cry at Night by Kwame Alexander
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Everyone on This Train Is a Suspect

$5.99

Everyone on This Train Is a Suspect by Benjamin Stevenson
Get This Deal
The Witch and the Tsar

$4.99

The Witch and the Tsar by Olesya Salnikova Gilmore
Get This Deal
There's No Way I'd Die First

$1.99

There's No Way I'd Die First by Lisa Springer
Get This Deal
The Symmetry of Stars

$0.99

The Symmetry of Stars by Alex Myers
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

You Feel It Just Below the Ribs

$1.99

You Feel It Just Below the Ribs by Jeffrey Cranor, Janina Matthewson
Get This Deal
The Girl of Fire and Thorns

$2.99

The Girl of Fire and Thorns by Rae Carson
Get This Deal
Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide

$1.99

Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide by Rupert Holmes
Get This Deal
Undermajordomo Minor

$1.99

Undermajordomo Minor by Patrick deWitt
Get This Deal