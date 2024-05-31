Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 31, 2024 Deals May 31, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Ever the Hunted by Erin SummerillGet This Deal$1.99The Daughters of Izdihar by Hadeer ElsbaiGet This Deal $2.99Vampires of El Norte by Isabel CañasGet This Deal$2.99Gothikana by RuNyxGet This Deal $2.99Congratulations, The Best Is Over! by R. Eric ThomasGet This Deal$2.51The Last Housewife by Ashley WinsteadGet This Deal $1.99The Ghosts of Eden Park by Karen AbbottGet This Deal$3.99Why Fathers Cry at Night by Kwame AlexanderGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $5.99Everyone on This Train Is a Suspect by Benjamin StevensonGet This Deal$4.99The Witch and the Tsar by Olesya Salnikova GilmoreGet This Deal $1.99There's No Way I'd Die First by Lisa SpringerGet This Deal$0.99The Symmetry of Stars by Alex MyersGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99You Feel It Just Below the Ribs by Jeffrey Cranor, Janina MatthewsonGet This Deal$2.99The Girl of Fire and Thorns by Rae CarsonGet This Deal $1.99Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide by Rupert HolmesGet This Deal$1.99Undermajordomo Minor by Patrick deWittGet This Deal You Might Also Like 8 YA Books for Fans of Greek Mythology 8 Spectacular Backlist Sci-Fi and Fantasy Series Worth Reading The Best Book Club Books Out in June The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out May 28, 2024 10 Steamy Beach Reads to Spice Up Your Summer