Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 31, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

Maame
$5.99 Maame by Jessica George
The Cold Vanish
$3.99 The Cold Vanish by Jon Billman
Wild Women and the Blues
$3.99 Wild Women and the Blues by Denny S. Bryce
6 Times We Almost Kissed (And One Time We Did)
$3.99 6 Times We Almost Kissed (And One Time We Did) by Tess Sharpe
Parable of the Talents
$1.99 Parable of the Talents by Octavia E. Butler
(Don't) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start the Conversation about Mental Health
$2.99 (Don't) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start the Conversation about Mental Health by Kelly Jensen
Queenpin
$1.99 Queenpin by Megan Abbott
The Refugees
$2.99 The Refugees by Viet Thanh Nguyen 
Buried In a Good Book
$1.99 Buried In a Good Book by Tamara Berry
Good Girl Complex
$2.99 Good Girl Complex by Elle Kennedy
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Six Wakes
$2.99 Six Wakes by Mur Lafferty
The Mitford Affair
$2.99 The Mitford Affair by Marie Benedict
Nine Liars
$2.99 Nine Liars by Maureen Johnson
Wintersmith
$1.99 Wintersmith by Terry Pratchett
Previous Daily Deals

American Gods
$2.99 American Gods by Neil Gaiman
The Path of Thorns
$1.99 The Path of Thorns by A.G. Slater
You've Lost a Lot of Blood
$0.99 You've Lost a Lot of Blood by Eric LaRocca
The Fervor
$4.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu
