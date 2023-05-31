Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 31, 2023 Deals May 31, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $5.99 Maame by Jessica George Get This Deal $3.99 The Cold Vanish by Jon Billman Get This Deal $3.99 Wild Women and the Blues by Denny S. Bryce Get This Deal $3.99 6 Times We Almost Kissed (And One Time We Did) by Tess Sharpe Get This Deal $1.99 Parable of the Talents by Octavia E. Butler Get This Deal $2.99 (Don't) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start the Conversation about Mental Health by Kelly Jensen Get This Deal $1.99 Queenpin by Megan Abbott Get This Deal $2.99 The Refugees by Viet Thanh Nguyen Get This Deal $1.99 Buried In a Good Book by Tamara Berry Get This Deal $2.99 Good Girl Complex by Elle Kennedy Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Six Wakes by Mur Lafferty Get This Deal $2.99 The Mitford Affair by Marie Benedict Get This Deal $2.99 Nine Liars by Maureen Johnson Get This Deal $1.99 Wintersmith by Terry Pratchett Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 American Gods by Neil Gaiman Get This Deal $1.99 The Path of Thorns by A.G. Slater Get This Deal $0.99 You've Lost a Lot of Blood by Eric LaRocca Get This Deal $4.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu Get This Deal You Might Also Like 15 of the Most Underrated Books on Goodreads 9 Science Fiction Reads for Every Mood 8 Excellent New Cozy Books to Curl Up With This Summer Illinois to Become First State to Ban Book Bans The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best Books You've Never Heard of From the 2000s