Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 30, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Nine Liars
$2.99 Nine Liars by Maureen Johnson
Get This Deal
A World without Princes
$1.99 A World without Princes by Soman Chainani
Get This Deal
Magpie
$2.99 Magpie by Elizabeth Day
Get This Deal
Six Wakes
$2.99 Six Wakes by Mur Lafferty
Get This Deal
Sink
$3.99 Sink by Joseph Earl Thomas
Get This Deal
Heaven
$2.99 Heaven by Mieko Kawakami
Get This Deal
The Mitford Affair
$2.99 The Mitford Affair by Marie Benedict
Get This Deal
The Man Who Died
$0.99 The Man Who Died by Antti Tuomainen
Get This Deal
Basic Witches
$2.99 Basic Witches by Jaya Saxena & Jess Zimmerman
Get This Deal
A Lowcountry Bride
$1.99 A Lowcountry Bride by Preslaysa Williams
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Wintersmith
$1.99 Wintersmith by Terry Pratchett
Get This Deal
On Rotation
$1.99 On Rotation by Shirlene Obuobi
Get This Deal
Cutting for Stone
$1.99 Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese
Get This Deal
American Gods
$2.99 American Gods by Neil Gaiman
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Path of Thorns
$1.99 The Path of Thorns by A.G. Slater
Get This Deal
You've Lost a Lot of Blood
$0.99 You've Lost a Lot of Blood by Eric LaRocca
Get This Deal
The World of Lore
$1.99 The World of Lore by Aaron Mahnke
Get This Deal
The Fervor
$4.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu
Get This Deal