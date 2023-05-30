Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 30, 2023 Deals May 30, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Nine Liars by Maureen Johnson Get This Deal $1.99 A World without Princes by Soman Chainani Get This Deal $2.99 Magpie by Elizabeth Day Get This Deal $2.99 Six Wakes by Mur Lafferty Get This Deal $3.99 Sink by Joseph Earl Thomas Get This Deal $2.99 Heaven by Mieko Kawakami Get This Deal $2.99 The Mitford Affair by Marie Benedict Get This Deal $0.99 The Man Who Died by Antti Tuomainen Get This Deal $2.99 Basic Witches by Jaya Saxena & Jess Zimmerman Get This Deal $1.99 A Lowcountry Bride by Preslaysa Williams Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Wintersmith by Terry Pratchett Get This Deal $1.99 On Rotation by Shirlene Obuobi Get This Deal $1.99 Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese Get This Deal $2.99 American Gods by Neil Gaiman Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Path of Thorns by A.G. Slater Get This Deal $0.99 You've Lost a Lot of Blood by Eric LaRocca Get This Deal $1.99 The World of Lore by Aaron Mahnke Get This Deal $4.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu Get This Deal You Might Also Like Illinois to Become First State to Ban Book Bans The Bestselling Horror Books of All Time The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 15 of the Most Underrated Books on Goodreads Washington Post Finds That Rise in Book Challenges of LGBTQ+ Books Led by a Few People 9 Science Fiction Reads for Every Mood