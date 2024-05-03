Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 3, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Heroes: The Greek Myths Reimagined

$3.99

Heroes: The Greek Myths Reimagined by Stephen Fry
How to Sell a Haunted House

$4.99

How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix
Neon Gods

$1.99

Neon Gods by Katee Robert
A Woman of Intelligence

$1.99

A Woman of Intelligence by Karin Tanabe
Forever, Interrupted

$1.99

Forever, Interrupted by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Lies and Other Love Languages

$1.99

Lies and Other Love Languages by Sonali Dev
Stone Blind

$1.99

Stone Blind by Natalie Haynes
Internment

$2.99

Internment by Samira Ahmed
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Such Sharp Teeth

$1.99

Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison
The Dirty Book Club

$1.99

The Dirty Book Club by Lisi Harrison
I Feed Her To The Beast and The Beast Is Me

$1.99

I Feed Her To The Beast and The Beast Is Me by Jamison Shea
Untamed

$1.99

Untamed by Glennon Doyle
Previous Daily Deals

Goodbye Vitamin

$1.99

Goodbye Vitamin by Rachel Khong
The Lies of Locke Lamora

$1.99

The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch
North Woods

$1.99

North Woods by Daniel Mason
The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry

$4.99

The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin
