Book Deals Book Riot's Deals of the Day for May 29, 2024 Deals May 29, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Weird But Normal by Mia MercadoGet This Deal$2.99The Very Nice Box by Eve Gleichman and Laura BlackettGet This Deal $.99The Symmetry of Stars by Alex MyersGet This Deal$2.99The Night Tiger by Yangsze ChooGet This Deal $2.99Sawkill Girls by Claire LegrandGet This Deal$.99One Season With The Duke by Addy du LacGet This Deal $2.99Family Family by Laurie FrankelGet This Deal$2.99Here In The Dark by Alexis SoloskiGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Emily Wilde's Encyclopaedia of Faeries by Heather FawcettGet This Deal$2.99Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-GarciaGet This Deal $1.99Small Great Things by Jodi PicoultGet This Deal$1.99Never Grow Up by Jackie ChanGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa, translated by Louise Heal KawaiGet This Deal$3.99The Disappearing Spoon by Sam KeanGet This Deal $1.99Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide by Rupert HolmesGet This Deal$2.99Lost In The Never Woods by Aiden ThomasGet This Deal