Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 29, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Finding the Mother Tree
$3.99 Finding the Mother Tree by Suzanne Simard
The Alice Network
$2.99 The Alice Network by Kate Quinn
American Gods
$2.99 American Gods by Neil Gaiman
Freedom is a Constant Struggle
$2.99 Freedom is a Constant Struggle by Angela Y. Davis
Jaws
$2.99 Jaws by Peter Benchley
Major Pettigrew's Last Stand
$2.99 Major Pettigrew's Last Stand by Helen Simonson
Cutting for Stone
$1.99 Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese
Wintersmith
$1.99 Wintersmith by Terry Pratchett
Dating Dr. Dil
$1.99 Dating Dr. Dil by Nisha Sharma
If the Shoe Fits
$1.99 If the Shoe Fits by Julie Murphy
Once Upon a K-Prom
$1.99 Once Upon a K-Prom by Kat Cho
On Rotation
$1.99 On Rotation by Shirlene Obuobi
Faithful Place
$1.99 Faithful Place by Tana French
Sister Friends Forever
$2.99 Sister Friends Forever by Kimberla Lawson Roby
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Sex and Rage
$1.99 Sex and Rage by Eve Babitz
The October List
$1.99 The October List by Jeffery Deaver
Geekerella: A Fangirl Fairy Tale
$1.99 Geekerella: A Fangirl Fairy Tale by Ashley Poston
Island Beneath the Sea
$1.99 Island Beneath the Sea by Isabel Allende
Previous Daily Deals

We Lie Here
$1.99 We Lie Here by Rachel Howzell Hall
The Path of Thorns
$1.99 The Path of Thorns by A.G. Slater
Sleeping Giants
$1.99 Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel
The Pride of Jared MacKade
$2.99 The Pride of Jared MacKade by Nora Roberts
