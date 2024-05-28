Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 28, 2024 Deals May 28, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Emily Wilde's Encyclopaedia of Faeries by Heather FawcettGet This Deal$2.99The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele RichardsonGet This Deal $2.99Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-GarciaGet This Deal$1.99Small Great Things by Jodi PicoultGet This Deal $1.99The Hobbit (Enhanced Edition) by J.R.R. TolkienGet This Deal$1.99Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt VonnegutGet This Deal $1.99Never Grow Up by Jackie ChanGet This Deal$1.99Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi CoatesGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $4.99The Surviving Sky by Kritika H. RaoGet This Deal$2.99The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa, translated by Louise Heal KawaiGet This Deal $3.99The Disappearing Spoon by Sam KeanGet This Deal$1.99Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide by Rupert HolmesGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99Lost In The Never Woods by Aiden ThomasGet This Deal$4.99Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond Productivity Culture by Jenny OdellGet This Deal $3.99The Cooking Gene by Michael W. TwittyGet This Deal$3.99The Less People Know About Us by Axton Betz-HamiltonGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best New Book Releases Out May 28, 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer Star-Crossed: 8 Fantasy Books With Forbidden Romance The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Here's Where Library Workers are Prohibited From Their Own Professional Organization: Book Censorship News, May 24, 2024