Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 28, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Emily Wilde's Encyclopaedia of Faeries

$1.99

Emily Wilde's Encyclopaedia of Faeries by Heather Fawcett
Get This Deal
The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek

$2.99

The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson
Get This Deal
Mexican Gothic

$2.99

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Get This Deal
Small Great Things

$1.99

Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult
Get This Deal
The Hobbit (Enhanced Edition)

$1.99

The Hobbit (Enhanced Edition) by J.R.R. Tolkien
Get This Deal
Slaughterhouse-Five

$1.99

Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut
Get This Deal
Never Grow Up

$1.99

Never Grow Up by Jackie Chan
Get This Deal
Between the World and Me

$1.99

Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Surviving Sky

$4.99

The Surviving Sky by Kritika H. Rao
Get This Deal
The Cat Who Saved Books

$2.99

The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa, translated by Louise Heal Kawai
Get This Deal
The Disappearing Spoon

$3.99

The Disappearing Spoon by Sam Kean
Get This Deal
Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide

$1.99

Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide by Rupert Holmes
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Lost In The Never Woods

$2.99

Lost In The Never Woods by Aiden Thomas
Get This Deal
Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond Productivity Culture

$4.99

Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond Productivity Culture by Jenny Odell
Get This Deal
The Cooking Gene

$3.99

The Cooking Gene by Michael W. Twitty
Get This Deal
The Less People Know About Us

$3.99

The Less People Know About Us by Axton Betz-Hamilton
Get This Deal