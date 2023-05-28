Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 28, 2023 Deals May 28, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 We Lie Here by Rachel Howzell Hall Get This Deal $1.99 The October List by Jeffery Deaver Get This Deal $1.99 Chinese Cinderella by Adeline Yen Mah Get This Deal $1.99 Geekerella: A Fangirl Fairy Tale by Ashley Poston Get This Deal $1.99 And I Darken by Kiersten White Get This Deal $1.99 Sex and Rage by Eve Babitz Get This Deal $2.99 The Pride of Jared MacKade by Nora Roberts Get This Deal $1.99 Island Beneath the Sea by Isabel Allende Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Between Shades of Gray by Ruta Sepetys Get This Deal $1.99 Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel Get This Deal $1.99 Castles in Their Bones by Laura Sebastian Get This Deal $1.99 Before We Were Free by Julia Alvarez Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Path of Thorns by A.G. Slater Get This Deal $1.99 The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley Get This Deal $2.99 Mr. Mercedes by Stephen King Get This Deal $3.99 Ordinary Monsters by J. M. Miro Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Horror Books of All Time Illinois to Become First State to Ban Book Bans How Should We Feel About Barnes & Noble Now? 10 Books for People Getting into or Back into Reading Set Sail With These SFF Pirate Books Why I’m Not Leaving Goodreads Reviews in 2023