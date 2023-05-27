Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 27, 2023 Deals May 27, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Between Shades of Gray by Ruta Sepetys Get This Deal $1.99 Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel Get This Deal $1.99 Castles in Their Bones by Laura Sebastian Get This Deal $1.99 Before We Were Free by Julia Alvarez Get This Deal $1.99 Flying Lessons & Other Stories by Ellen Oh (editor) Get This Deal $1.99 How to Make Friends with the Dark by Kathleen Glasgow Get This Deal $1.99 When the Moon Is Low by Nadia Hashimi Get This Deal $0.99 A Cornish Recipe for Murder by Fiona Leitch Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Perdido Street Station by China Miéville Get This Deal $1.99 The World of Lore: Dreadful Places by Aaron Mahnke Get This Deal $0.99 You've Lost a Lot of Blood by Eric LaRocca Get This Deal $2.99 The Book of Salt by Monique Truong Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $3.99 Ordinary Monsters by J. M. Miro Get This Deal $1.99 The Path of Thorns by A.G. Slater Get This Deal $1.99 The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley Get This Deal $2.99 Mr. Mercedes by Stephen King Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Horror Books of All Time Set Sail With These SFF Pirate Books 10 Books for People Getting into or Back into Reading 8 Gorgeous Greek Mythology Romance Books Why I’m Not Leaving Goodreads Reviews in 2023 How Should We Feel About Barnes & Noble Now?