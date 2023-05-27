Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 27, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Between Shades of Gray
$2.99 Between Shades of Gray by Ruta Sepetys
Get This Deal
Sleeping Giants
$1.99 Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel
Get This Deal
Castles in Their Bones
$1.99 Castles in Their Bones by Laura Sebastian
Get This Deal
Before We Were Free
$1.99 Before We Were Free by Julia Alvarez
Get This Deal
Flying Lessons & Other Stories
$1.99 Flying Lessons & Other Stories by Ellen Oh (editor)
Get This Deal
How to Make Friends with the Dark
$1.99 How to Make Friends with the Dark by Kathleen Glasgow
Get This Deal
When the Moon Is Low
$1.99 When the Moon Is Low by Nadia Hashimi
Get This Deal
A Cornish Recipe for Murder
$0.99 A Cornish Recipe for Murder by Fiona Leitch
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Perdido Street Station
$2.99 Perdido Street Station by China Miéville
Get This Deal
The World of Lore: Dreadful Places
$1.99 The World of Lore: Dreadful Places by Aaron Mahnke
Get This Deal
You've Lost a Lot of Blood
$0.99 You've Lost a Lot of Blood by Eric LaRocca
Get This Deal
The Book of Salt
$2.99 The Book of Salt by Monique Truong
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Ordinary Monsters
$3.99 Ordinary Monsters by J. M. Miro
Get This Deal
The Path of Thorns
$1.99 The Path of Thorns by A.G. Slater
Get This Deal
The Survivalists
$1.99 The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley
Get This Deal
Mr. Mercedes
$2.99 Mr. Mercedes by Stephen King
Get This Deal