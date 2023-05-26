Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 26, 2023 Deals May 26, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 In My Dreams I Hold a Knife by Ashley Winstead Get This Deal $1.99 Malice by Heather Walter Get This Deal $1.99 Crossing Open Ground by Barry Lopez Get This Deal $1.99 Searching for Sylvie Lee by Jean Kwok Get This Deal $1.99 Love by Toni Morrison Get This Deal $2.99 Perdido Street Station by China Miéville Get This Deal $1.99 The World of Lore: Dreadful Places by Aaron Mahnke Get This Deal $0.99 You've Lost a Lot of Blood by Eric LaRocca Get This Deal $2.99 The Book of Salt by Monique Truong Get This Deal $2.99 Tales of Japan: Traditional Stories of Monsters and Magic by Chronicle Books, Kotaro Chiba Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abbi Waxman Get This Deal $1.99 The Path of Thorns by A.G. Slater Get This Deal $1.99 The Agathas by Kathleen Glasgow & Liz Lawson Get This Deal $2.99 Mr. Mercedes by Stephen King Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 A Universe of Wishes by Dhonielle Clayton (editor) Get This Deal $2.99 Far from the Light of Heaven by Tade Thompson Get This Deal $4.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu Get This Deal $2.99 Someone Had to Do It by Amber Brown & Danielle Brown Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 Books for People Getting into or Back into Reading How Should We Feel About Barnes & Noble Now? The Bestselling Horror Books of All Time 8 Gorgeous Greek Mythology Romance Books Inaugural Poem by Amanda Gorman Banned After Single Complaint Sex Ed Books Don't "Groom" Kids and Teens. They Protect Them.