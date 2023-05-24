Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 24, 2023 Deals May 24, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Mr. Mercedes by Stephen King Get This Deal $4.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu Get This Deal $1.99 The Path of Thorns by A.G. Slater Get This Deal $4.99 The Incendiaries by R.O. Kwon Get This Deal $2.99 History of Wolves by Emily Fridlund Get This Deal $1.99 Rules For Visiting by Jessica Francis Kane Get This Deal $4.99 Hell of a Book by Jason Mott Get This Deal $1.99 Seraphina by Rachel Hartman Get This Deal $4.99 I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki: A Memoir by Baek Sehee Get This Deal $3.99 Hummingbird Salamander by Jeff VanderMeer Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie by Alan Bradley Get This Deal $3.99 The Great Pretender by Susannah Cahalan Get This Deal $2.99 Vesper Flights by Helen Macdonald Get This Deal $1.99 The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Daughters of Temperance Hobbs by Katherine Howe Get This Deal $2.99 Weather Girl by Rachel Lynn Solomon Get This Deal $2.99 The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio Get This Deal $2.99 Perdido Street Station by China Miéville Get This Deal You Might Also Like How Should We Feel About Barnes & Noble Now? 10 Books for People Getting into or Back into Reading Sex Ed Books Don't "Groom" Kids and Teens. They Protect Them. 9 Recent Audiobooks Narrated By the Author That Your Ears Will Want To Hear The Top 30 TikTok Book Recommendations: 2023 Quiz: Pick Your Favorite Disney Movies, Get a Fairy Tale Retelling Recommendation