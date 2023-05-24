Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 24, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

Mr. Mercedes
$2.99 Mr. Mercedes by Stephen King
The Fervor
$4.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu
The Path of Thorns
$1.99 The Path of Thorns by A.G. Slater
The Incendiaries
$4.99 The Incendiaries by R.O. Kwon
History of Wolves
$2.99 History of Wolves by Emily Fridlund
Rules For Visiting
$1.99 Rules For Visiting by Jessica Francis Kane
Hell of a Book
$4.99 Hell of a Book by Jason Mott
Seraphina
$1.99 Seraphina by Rachel Hartman
I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki: A Memoir
$4.99 I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki: A Memoir by Baek Sehee
Hummingbird Salamander
$3.99 Hummingbird Salamander by Jeff VanderMeer
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie
$1.99 The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie by Alan Bradley
The Great Pretender
$3.99 The Great Pretender by Susannah Cahalan
Vesper Flights
$2.99 Vesper Flights by Helen Macdonald
The Survivalists
$1.99 The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley
Previous Daily Deals

The Daughters of Temperance Hobbs
$2.99 The Daughters of Temperance Hobbs by Katherine Howe
Weather Girl
$2.99 Weather Girl by Rachel Lynn Solomon
The Undocumented Americans
$2.99 The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio
Perdido Street Station
$2.99 Perdido Street Station by China Miéville
