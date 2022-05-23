Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 23, 2022

Criminal Element

The best book deals of the day, sponsored by Criminal Element.

Today's Featured Deals

An American Marriage
$2.99 An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
Get a Life, Chloe Brown
$1.99 Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert
We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence
$3.99 We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence by Becky Cooper
An Absolutely Remarkable Thing
$1.99 An Absolutely Remarkable Thing by John Green
Six Women of Salem: The Untold Story of the Accused and Their Accusers in the Salem Witch Trials
$3.99 Six Women of Salem: The Untold Story of the Accused and Their Accusers in the Salem Witch Trials by Marilynne K. Roach
The Enlightenment of the Greengage Tree
$2.99 The Enlightenment of the Greengage Tree by Shokoofeh Azar
The Gifts of Imperfection
$2.99 The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown
My Brilliant Friend
$1.99 My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Under The Udala Trees
$1.99 Under The Udala Trees by Chinelo Okparanta
The Last Nomad
$2.99 The Last Nomad by Shugri Said Salh
Previous Daily Deals

Squire by Nadia Shammas and Sara Alfageeh for $2.99

The Temple House Vanishing by Rachel Donohue for $1.99

A Study in Charlotte by Brittany Cavallaro for $1.99

Blackfish City by Sam J. Miller for $1.99

What We Were Promised by Lucy Tan for $2.99

Admissions: A Memoir of Surviving Boarding School by Kendra James for $3.99

The Dark Tide by Alicia Jasinska for $1.99

Walls by L.M. Elliott for $1.99

The Circle by Dave Eggers for $1.99

Could You Survive Midsomer? by Simon Brew for $1.99

Sense and Sensibility and Sea Monsters by Jane Austen and Ben H. Winters for $1.99

Real Men Knit by Kwana Jackson for $2.99

The Husband's Secret by Liane Moriarty for $2.99

Almost American Girl by Robin Ha for $1.99

Burro Genius by Victor Villaseñor for $1.99

The City of Mist by Carlos Ruiz Zafón for $1.99

Seasonal Work by Laura Lippman for $1.99

I Came All This Way to Meet You by Jami Attenberg for $2.99

The Matter of Black Lives by Jelani Cobb and David Remnick for $1.99

The Goodbye Coast by Joe Ide for $3.99

The Iron King by Julie Kagawa for $2.99

The Heiress by Molly Greeley for $1.99

Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life by Ruth Franklin for $2.99

A Beginning at the End by Mike Chen for $1.99

The Perfect Mother by Aimee Molloy for $2.99

Blood Scion by Deborah Falaye for $2.99

Shipped by Angie Hockman for $1.99