Book Deals Book Riot's Deals of the Day for May 22, 2024 Deals May 22, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Blood Sugar by Sascha RothchildGet This Deal$3.99The Family Chao by Lan Samantha ChangGet This Deal $1.99Forged By Blood by Ehigbor OkosunGet This Deal$2.99Gator Country: Deception, Danger, and Alligators in the Everglades by Rebecca RennerGet This Deal $1.99The Perfect Play by Jaci BurtonGet This Deal$1.99You Will Know Me by Megan AbbottGet This Deal $1.99Swimming Back to Trout River by Linda Rui FengGet This Deal$.99The Haunting of Blackwood House by Darcy CoatesGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99The Secret Service of Tea and Treason by India HoltonGet This Deal$2.99Caste: The Origins of our Discontents by Isabel WilkersonGet This Deal $1.99A Death in Door County by Annelise RyanGet This Deal$5.99Home is Where the Bodies Are by Jeneva RoseGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Divine Rivals by Rebecca RossGet This Deal$1.99The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon ChakrabortyGet This Deal $3.99How to Hide an Empire by Daniel ImmerwahrGet This Deal$4.99Hijab Butch Blues by Lamya H.Get This Deal