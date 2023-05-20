Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 20, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Ordinary Monsters
$3.99 Ordinary Monsters by J. M. Miro
Get This Deal
Two Parts Sugar, One Part Murder
$2.99 Two Parts Sugar, One Part Murder by Valerie Burns
Get This Deal
The Lion's Den
$2.99 The Lion's Den by Katherine St. John
Get This Deal
Honor
$4.99 Honor by Thrity Umrigar
Get This Deal
A Thousand Miles to Graceland
$3.99 A Thousand Miles to Graceland by Kristen Mei Chase
Get This Deal
The Candid Life of Meena Dave
$2.49 The Candid Life of Meena Dave by Namrata Patel
Get This Deal
Metropolis
$2.99 Metropolis by B. A. Shapiro
Get This Deal
The Inheritance of Loss
$2.99 The Inheritance of Loss by Kiran Desai
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Three Assassins
$4.99 Three Assassins by Kotaro Isaka, Sam Malissa (translator)
Get This Deal
The Librarian Spy
$2.99 The Librarian Spy by Madeline Martin
Get This Deal
Hot and Sour Suspects
$2.99 Hot and Sour Suspects by Vivien Chien
Get This Deal
Ghost Eaters
$2.99 Ghost Eaters by Clay McLeod Chapman
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Secret Life of Groceries
$4.99 The Secret Life of Groceries by Benjamin Lorr
Get This Deal
Our Wives Under the Sea
$3.99 Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield
Get This Deal
The Little Venice Bookshop
$0.99 The Little Venice Bookshop by Rebecca Raisin
Get This Deal
The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America
$1.99 The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America by Matt Kracht
Get This Deal