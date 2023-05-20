Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 20, 2023 Deals May 20, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $3.99 Ordinary Monsters by J. M. Miro Get This Deal $2.99 Two Parts Sugar, One Part Murder by Valerie Burns Get This Deal $2.99 The Lion's Den by Katherine St. John Get This Deal $4.99 Honor by Thrity Umrigar Get This Deal $3.99 A Thousand Miles to Graceland by Kristen Mei Chase Get This Deal $2.49 The Candid Life of Meena Dave by Namrata Patel Get This Deal $2.99 Metropolis by B. A. Shapiro Get This Deal $2.99 The Inheritance of Loss by Kiran Desai Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $4.99 Three Assassins by Kotaro Isaka, Sam Malissa (translator) Get This Deal $2.99 The Librarian Spy by Madeline Martin Get This Deal $2.99 Hot and Sour Suspects by Vivien Chien Get This Deal $2.99 Ghost Eaters by Clay McLeod Chapman Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99 The Secret Life of Groceries by Benjamin Lorr Get This Deal $3.99 Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield Get This Deal $0.99 The Little Venice Bookshop by Rebecca Raisin Get This Deal $1.99 The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America by Matt Kracht Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Scariest Vampire Books to Read Until Your Blood Runs Cold Heroes Get Better with Age: 10 Middle-Aged Protagonists in SFF 12 Books That Prove Nothing is Off Limits for YA 10 Books I Loved But Didn't Understand 8 Classics That Should Be Adapted into Gritty K-Dramas Scorsese's Killer of the Flower Moon Trailer Dropped, Starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio