Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 20, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Criminal Element

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Criminal Element.

Today's Featured Deals

Four Princes
$2.99 Four Princes by John Julius Norwich
Get This Deal
Sense and Sensibility and Sea Monsters
$1.99 Sense and Sensibility and Sea Monsters by Jane Austen and Ben H. Winters
Get This Deal
Real Men Knit
$2.99 Real Men Knit by Kwana Jackson
Get This Deal
The Husband's Secret
$2.99 The Husband's Secret by Liane Moriarty
Get This Deal
Almost American Girl
$1.99 Almost American Girl by Robin Ha
Get This Deal
Burro Genius
$1.99 Burro Genius by Victor Villaseñor
Get This Deal
The Circle
$1.99 The Circle by Dave Eggers
Get This Deal
Could You Survive Midsomer?
$1.99 Could You Survive Midsomer? by Simon Brew
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The City of Mist
$1.99 The City of Mist by Carlos Ruiz Zafón
Get This Deal
Seasonal Work
$1.99 Seasonal Work by Laura Lippman
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

I Came All This Way to Meet You by Jami Attenberg for $2.99

The Matter of Black Lives by Jelani Cobb and David Remnick for $1.99

Pretty Things by Janelle Brown for $1.99

The Goodbye Coast by Joe Ide for $3.99

The Iron King by Julie Kagawa for $2.99

The Heiress by Molly Greeley for $1.99

Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life by Ruth Franklin for $2.99

The Wrinkle in Time Quartet by Madeleine L'Engle for $2.99

A Beginning at the End by Mike Chen for $1.99

The Perfect Mother by Aimee Molloy for $2.99

Blood Scion by Deborah Falaye for $2.99

Shipped by Angie Hockman for $1.99

Lakewood by Megan Giddings for $1.99

Love, Hate and Other Filters by Samira Ahmed for $2.99

Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith for $2.99

Monsoon Mansion by Cinelle Barnes for $1.99

The Dark by Emma Haughton for $0.99

The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee for $2.99

The Faithful Place by Tana French for $1.99

Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan for $1.99

Evil Under the Sun by Agatha Christie for r$1.99

The Chemist by Stephenie Meyer for $4.99

Three Girls from Bronzeville by Dawn Turner Trice for $3.99

Snowblind by Ragnar Jonasson for $2.99

Murder in Old Bombay by Nev March for $2.99