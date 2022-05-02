Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 2, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
22 SECONDS by James Patterson

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by 22 Seconds by James Patterson.

Today's Featured Deals

Read Harder
$2.99 Read Harder by Book Riot
Get This Deal
Lakewood
$1.99 Lakewood by Megan Giddings
Get This Deal
Mythology
$3.99 Mythology by Edith Hamilton
Get This Deal
Code Girls
$3.99 Code Girls by Liza Mundy
Get This Deal
Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore
$1.99 Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan
Get This Deal
The Spanish Love Deception
$5.99 The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas
Get This Deal
My Soul to Keep
$1.99 My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due
Get This Deal
Dava Shastri's Last Day
$4.99 Dava Shastri's Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Once Upon a River
$1.99 Once Upon a River by Diane Setterfield
Get This Deal
The Lying Game
$1.99 The Lying Game by Ruth Ware
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark for $2.99

The Silence of Bones by June Hur for $2.99

The Switch by Beth O'Leary for $2.99

Pandora's Jar by Natalie Haynes for $5.99

Why Cats are Assholes by Liz Miele for $1.99

The Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes for $3.99

Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw for $1.99

The Dating Plan by Sara Desai for $1.99

On the Come Up by Angie Thomas for $1.99

Tender Is The Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica, trans. Sarah Moses for $2.99

The City We Became by N. K. Jemisin for $4.99

The Half-Life of Ruby Fielding by Lydia Kang for $4.99

The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister for $2.99

Dear Daughter by Elizabeth Little for $1.99

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall for $4.99

Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $4.99

She Memes Well by Quinta Brunson for $1.99

Real Life by Brandon Taylor for $1.99

The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer for $1.99

Jackaby by William Ritter for $1.99

Still Midnight by Denise Mina for $2.99

Talk Bookish To Me by Kate Bromley for $1.99

What Are You Going Through by Sigrid Nunez for $1.99

The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune for $4.99

I Might Regret This by Abbi Jacobson for $2.99