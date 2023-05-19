Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 19, 2023 Deals May 19, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell Get This Deal $2.99 My Darkest Prayer by S.A. Cosby Get This Deal $2.99 Mr. Perfect on Paper by Jean Meltzer Get This Deal $2.99 Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen Get This Deal $3.99 Seeing Ghosts by Kat Chow Get This Deal $1.99 Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson Get This Deal $1.99 It Ends at Midnight by Harriet Tyce Get This Deal $4.99 Three Assassins by Kotaro Isaka, Sam Malissa (translator) Get This Deal $2.99 The Librarian Spy by Madeline Martin Get This Deal $2.99 Hot and Sour Suspects by Vivien Chien Get This Deal $2.99 Ghost Eaters by Clay McLeod Chapman Get This Deal $4.99 The Island of Missing Trees by Elif Shafak Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $6.99 Lone Women by Victor LaValle Get This Deal $1.99 Star Wars Year by Year by Kristin Baver, et al. Get This Deal $2.99 An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good by Helene Tursten Get This Deal $1.99 The Salt Roads by Nalo Hopkinson Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton Get This Deal $1.99 A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem by Manda Collins Get This Deal $1.99 The Wedding Party by Jasmine Guillory Get This Deal $3.99 Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Scariest Vampire Books to Read Until Your Blood Runs Cold Heroes Get Better with Age: 10 Middle-Aged Protagonists in SFF 10 Existential Horror Novels to Make You Question Everything 10 Contemporary Romance Book Recommendations for Straight Men Scorsese's Killer of the Flower Moon Trailer Dropped, Starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio 8 Classics That Should Be Adapted into Gritty K-Dramas