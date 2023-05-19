Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 19, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Hamnet
$1.99 Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell
My Darkest Prayer
$2.99 My Darkest Prayer by S.A. Cosby
Mr. Perfect on Paper
$2.99 Mr. Perfect on Paper by Jean Meltzer
Skin of the Sea
$2.99 Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen
Seeing Ghosts
$3.99 Seeing Ghosts by Kat Chow
Snow Crash
$1.99 Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson
It Ends at Midnight
$1.99 It Ends at Midnight by Harriet Tyce
Three Assassins
$4.99 Three Assassins by Kotaro Isaka, Sam Malissa (translator)
The Librarian Spy
$2.99 The Librarian Spy by Madeline Martin
Hot and Sour Suspects
$2.99 Hot and Sour Suspects by Vivien Chien
Ghost Eaters
$2.99 Ghost Eaters by Clay McLeod Chapman
The Island of Missing Trees
$4.99 The Island of Missing Trees by Elif Shafak
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Lone Women
$6.99 Lone Women by Victor LaValle
Star Wars Year by Year
$1.99 Star Wars Year by Year by Kristin Baver, et al.
An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good
$2.99 An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good by Helene Tursten
The Salt Roads
$1.99 The Salt Roads by Nalo Hopkinson
Previous Daily Deals

Good Morning, Midnight
$1.99 Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton
A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem
$1.99 A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem by Manda Collins
The Wedding Party
$1.99 The Wedding Party by Jasmine Guillory
Our Wives Under the Sea
$3.99 Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield
