Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 19, 2022
Today's Featured Deals
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals
Previous Daily Deals
The Wrinkle in Time Quartet by Madeleine L'Engle for $2.99
A Beginning at the End by Mike Chen for $1.99
The Perfect Mother by Aimee Molloy for $2.99
Blood Scion by Deborah Falaye for $2.99
Shipped by Angie Hockman for $1.99
The Magic Fish by Trung Le Nguyen for $1.99
Lakewood by Megan Giddings for $1.99
Love, Hate and Other Filters by Samira Ahmed for $1.99
Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith for $2.99
Monsoon Mansion by Cinelle Barnes for $1.99
The Dark by Emma Haughton for $0.99
The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee for $2.99
The Faithful Place by Tana French for $1.99
Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan for $1.99
Evil Under the Sun by Agatha Christie for r$1.99
The Chemist by Stephenie Meyer for $4.99
Three Girls from Bronzeville by Dawn Turner Trice for $3.99
Snowblind by Ragnar Jonasson for $2.99
Murder in Old Bombay by Nev March for $2.99
The Other Madisons by Bettye Kearse for $1.99
Witch & Wizard by James Patterson and Gabrielle Charbonnet for $0.99
Tales of Japan by Chronicle Books, Kotaro Chiba for $2.99
A Master of Djinn by P. Djélì Clark for $2.99
A Wizard's Guide to Defensive Baking by T. Kingfisher for $4.99
The Unbroken by C.L. Clark for $4.99