Riot Headline House to Hold Hearing on Classroom Censorship Thursday
Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 19, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Criminal Element

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Criminal Element.

Today's Featured Deals

Several People Are Typing
$2.99 Several People Are Typing by Calvin Kasulke
Get This Deal
I Came All This Way to Meet You
$2.99 I Came All This Way to Meet You by Jami Attenberrg
Get This Deal
The Matter of Black Lives
$1.99 The Matter of Black Lives by Jelani Cobb and David Remnick
Get This Deal
The City of Mist
$1.99 The City of Mist by Carlos Ruiz Zafon
Get This Deal
Pretty Things
$1.99 Pretty Things by Janelle Brown
Get This Deal
The Goodbye Coast
$3.99 The Goodbye Coast by Joe Ide
Get This Deal
Seasonal Work
$1.99 Seasonal Work by Laura Lippman
Get This Deal
The Iron King
$2.99 The Iron King by Julie Kagawa
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Heiress
$1.99 The Heiress by Molly Greeley 
Get This Deal
Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life
$2.99 Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life by Ruth Franklin
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Wrinkle in Time Quartet by Madeleine L'Engle for $2.99

A Beginning at the End by Mike Chen for $1.99

The Perfect Mother by Aimee Molloy for $2.99

Blood Scion by Deborah Falaye for $2.99

Shipped by Angie Hockman for $1.99

The Magic Fish by Trung Le Nguyen for $1.99

Lakewood by Megan Giddings for $1.99

Love, Hate and Other Filters by Samira Ahmed for $1.99

Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith for $2.99

Monsoon Mansion by Cinelle Barnes for $1.99

The Dark by Emma Haughton for $0.99

The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee for $2.99

The Faithful Place by Tana French for $1.99

Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan for $1.99

Evil Under the Sun by Agatha Christie for r$1.99

The Chemist by Stephenie Meyer for $4.99

Three Girls from Bronzeville by Dawn Turner Trice for $3.99

Snowblind by Ragnar Jonasson for $2.99

Murder in Old Bombay by Nev March for $2.99

The Other Madisons by Bettye Kearse for $1.99

Witch & Wizard by James Patterson and Gabrielle Charbonnet for $0.99

Tales of Japan by Chronicle Books, Kotaro Chiba for $2.99

A Master of Djinn by P. Djélì Clark for $2.99

A Wizard's Guide to Defensive Baking by T. Kingfisher for $4.99

The Unbroken by C.L. Clark for $4.99