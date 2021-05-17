Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 17, 2021
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
Anna K by Jenny Lee for $2.99
The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai for $4.99
The Red Tent by Anita Diamant for $2.99
The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett by Annie Lyons for $1.99
The Beast Player by Nahoko Uehashi for $2.99
Children of the Land by Marcelo Hernandez Castillo for $1.99
Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff for $2.99
The Soul of an Octopus by Sy Montgomery for $2.99
You Can't Touch My Hair by Phoebe Robinson for $1.99
The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $2.99
Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick by Zora Neale Hurston for $2.99
The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend by Katarina Bivald for $2.51
It's Not Like It's a Secret by Misa Sugiura for $1.99
Somewhere Only We Know by Maurene Goo for $2.99
Still Lives by Maria Hummel for $1.99
The Walls Around Us by Nova Ren Suma for $1.99
Chicano Eats by Esteban Castillo for $1.99
A Sweet Mess by Jayci Lee for $2.99
The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch for $3.99
Recipe for Persuasion by Sonali Dev for $1.99
The Complete Stories by Flannery O'Connor for $3.99
The Night Tiger by Yangsze Choo for $2.99
Miracle Creek by Angie Kim for $2.99
Full Disclosure by Camryn Garrett for $1.99
The Poison Thread by Laura Purcell for $4.99
The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water by Zen Cho for $2.99