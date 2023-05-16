Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 16, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

A Court of Thorns and Roses
$4.99 A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Get This Deal
Liar, Dreamer, Thief
$2.99 Liar, Dreamer, Thief by Maria Dong
Get This Deal
The Best of the Best American Mystery Stories
$2.99 The Best of the Best American Mystery Stories by Otto Penzler (editor)
Get This Deal
The Mad Women's Ball
$4.99 The Mad Women's Ball by Victoria Mas
Get This Deal
The Wehrwolf
$0.99 The Wehrwolf by Alma Katsu
Get This Deal
Only the Strong: An American Novel
$1.99 Only the Strong: An American Novel by Jabari Asim
Get This Deal
Ballad & Dagger
$0.99 Ballad & Dagger by Daniel José Older
Get This Deal
The Liar’s Girl
$1.99 The Liar’s Girl by Catherine Ryan Howard
Get This Deal
Our Wives Under the Sea
$3.99 Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield
Get This Deal
Battle Royal
$1.99 Battle Royal by Lucy Parker
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Secret Life of Groceries
$1.99 The Secret Life of Groceries by Benjamin Lorr
Get This Deal
Breasts and Eggs
$1.99 Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami 
Get This Deal
Motherthing
$1.99 Motherthing by Ainslie Hogarth
Get This Deal
In The Wild Light
$1.99 In The Wild Light by Jeff Zentner
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Flowerheart
$2.99 Flowerheart by Catherine Bakewell
Get This Deal
The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America
$1.99 The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America by Matt Kracht
Get This Deal
The Little Venice Bookshop
$0.99 The Little Venice Bookshop by Rebecca Raisin
Get This Deal
Strange Practice
$2.99 Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw
Get This Deal