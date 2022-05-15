Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 15, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Last Lumenian Book Series

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by The Last Lumenian Book Series.

Today's Featured Deals

The Great Alone
$3.99 The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah
Get This Deal
Under the Whispering Door
$3.99 Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune
Get This Deal
The Chosen and the Beautiful
$2.99 The Chosen and the Beautiful by Nghi Yo
Get This Deal
Anatomy: A Love Story
$4.99 Anatomy: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz
Get This Deal
Light From Uncommon Stars
$2.99 Light From Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki
Get This Deal
A Marvellous Light
$2.99 A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske
Get This Deal
In the Dream House
$4.99 In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado
Get This Deal
You've Reached Sam
$2.99 You've Reached Sam by Dustin Thao
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Evil Under the Sun
$1.99 Evil Under the Sun by Agatha Christie
Get This Deal
Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore
$1.99 Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Chemist by Stephenie Meyer for $4.99

Three Girls from Bronzeville by Dawn Turner Trice for $3.99

Snowblind by Ragnar Jonasson for $2.99

Murder in Old Bombay by Nev March for $2.99

The Other Madisons by Bettye Kearse for $1.99

Witch & Wizard by James Patterson and Gabrielle Charbonnet for $0.99

Tales of Japan by Chronicle Books, Kotaro Chiba for $2.99

A Master of Djinn by P. Djélì Clark for $2.99

A Wizard's Guide to Defensive Baking by T. Kingfisher for $4.99

The Unbroken by C.L. Clark for $4.99

None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney for $2.99

Motherhood So White by Nefertiti Austin for $2.99

Belgravia by Julian Fellowes for $2.99

Initiated by Amanda Yates Garcia for $3.99

Hollywood Homicide by Kellye Garrett for $2.99

The Lost Daughter by Elena Ferrante for $1.99

The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna for $1.99

You Never Forget Your First by Alexis Coe for $1.99

The Golden Thread by Ravi Somaiya for $3.99

Somewhere Only We Know by Maureen Goo for $2.99

The Child Finder by Rene Denfeld for $1.99

My Oxford Year by Julia Whelan for $1.99

Sisters by Daisy Johnson for $1.99

My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones for $2.99

The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America by Matt Kracht for $1.99