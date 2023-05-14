Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 14, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Marina
$3.99 Marina by Carlos Ruiz Zafón
Get This Deal
The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America
$1.99 The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America by Matt Kracht
Get This Deal
Down the River unto the Sea
$4.99 Down the River unto the Sea by Walter Mosley
Get This Deal
Vagabonds!
$4.99 Vagabonds! by Eloghosa Osunde
Get This Deal
The Watchmaker of Filigree Street
$3.99 The Watchmaker of Filigree Street by Natasha Pulley
Get This Deal
Talon
$1.99 Talon by Julie Kagawa
Get This Deal
She's Faking It
$1.99 She's Faking It by Kristin Rockaway
Get This Deal
The Little Venice Bookshop
$0.99 The Little Venice Bookshop by Rebecca Raisin
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Rosie Project
$1.99 The Rosie Project by Graeme Simsion
Get This Deal
A Nearly Normal Family
$1.99 A Nearly Normal Family by M. T. Edvardsson
Get This Deal
Beheld
$3.99 Beheld by TaraShea Nesbit
Get This Deal
Curse of the Spellmans: Document #2
$1.99 Curse of the Spellmans: Document #2 by Lisa Lutz
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Teachers
$1.99 The Teachers by Alexandra Robbins
Get This Deal
Flowerheart
$2.99 Flowerheart by Catherine Bakewell
Get This Deal
The Souls of Black Folk
$0.99 The Souls of Black Folk by W.E.B. Du Bois
Get This Deal
Strange Practice
$2.99 Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw
Get This Deal