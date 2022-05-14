Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 14, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

The Collector's Apprentice by B.A. Shapiro for $1.99

A Wizard's Guide to Defensive Baking by T. Kingfisher for $4.99

The Unbroken by C.L. Clark for $4.99

None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney for $2.99

Motherhood So White by Nefertiti Austin for $2.99

Belgravia by Julian Fellowes for $2.99

Initiated by Amanda Yates Garcia for $3.99

Hollywood Homicide by Kellye Garrett for $2.99

The Lost Daughter by Elena Ferrante for $1.99

The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna for $1.99

You Never Forget Your First by Alexis Coe for $1.99

The Golden Thread by Ravi Somaiya for $3.99

Somewhere Only We Know by Maureen Goo for $2.99

The Child Finder by Rene Denfeld for $1.99

My Oxford Year by Julia Whelan for $1.99

Sisters by Daisy Johnson for $1.99

My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones for $2.99

The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America by Matt Kracht for $1.99

The Rakess by Scarlett Peckham for $1.99

The Girl with Stars in Her Eyes by Xio Axelrod for $1.99

Faithful Place by Tana French for $1.99

The Templars by Dan Jones for $2.99

Arcadia by Lauren Groff for $2.99

Once More Upon a Time by Roshani Chokshi for $1.99

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy by John le Carré for $1.99