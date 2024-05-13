Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 13, 2024 Deals May 13, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $9.99Sarah J. Maas Starter Bundle by Sarah J MaasGet This Deal$3.99Rouge by Mona AwadGet This Deal $1.99The Museum of Ordinary People by Mike GayleGet This Deal$2.99Difficult Women by Roxane GayGet This Deal $1.99The Spirit Bares Its Teeth by Andrew Joseph WhiteGet This Deal$2.99The New Naturals by Gabriel BumpGet This Deal $1.99The Build Up by Tati RichardsonGet This Deal$2.99These Burning Stars by Bethany JacobsGet This Deal $3.99Foster Dade Explores the Cosmos by Nash JenkinsGet This Deal$3.99The Square of Sevens by Laura Shepherd-RobinsonGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Minor Disturbances at the Grand Life Apartments by Hema SukumarGet This Deal$1.99The Cartographers by Peng ShepherdGet This Deal $1.99Get Well Soon: History's Worst Plagues and the Heroes Who Fought Them by Jennifer WrightGet This Deal$1.99NSFW by Isabel KaplanGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99The New Girl by Jesse Q. SutantoGet This Deal$1.99The Between by Ryan LeslieGet This Deal $1.99The Enigma of Room 622 by Joël Dicker, Robert Bononno (trans.)Get This Deal$4.99What Never Happened by Rachel Howzell HallGet This Deal You Might Also Like Horror Comics That'll Give You the Chills 8 of the Best Translated Historical Fiction Novels 10 Excellent Epic Fantasy Debuts The Best Book Club Books for 2024 Book Riot's Deals of the Day for May 12, 2024 10 New Nonfiction Book Releases For May 2024