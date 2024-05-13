Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 13, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Sarah J. Maas Starter Bundle

$9.99

Sarah J. Maas Starter Bundle by Sarah J Maas
Get This Deal
Rouge

$3.99

Rouge by Mona Awad
Get This Deal
The Museum of Ordinary People

$1.99

The Museum of Ordinary People by Mike Gayle
Get This Deal
Difficult Women

$2.99

Difficult Women by Roxane Gay
Get This Deal
The Spirit Bares Its Teeth

$1.99

The Spirit Bares Its Teeth by Andrew Joseph White
Get This Deal
The New Naturals

$2.99

The New Naturals by Gabriel Bump
Get This Deal
The Build Up

$1.99

The Build Up by Tati Richardson
Get This Deal
These Burning Stars

$2.99

These Burning Stars by Bethany Jacobs
Get This Deal
Foster Dade Explores the Cosmos

$3.99

Foster Dade Explores the Cosmos by Nash Jenkins
Get This Deal
The Square of Sevens

$3.99

The Square of Sevens by Laura Shepherd-Robinson
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Minor Disturbances at the Grand Life Apartments

$1.99

Minor Disturbances at the Grand Life Apartments by Hema Sukumar
Get This Deal
The Cartographers

$1.99

The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd
Get This Deal
Get Well Soon: History's Worst Plagues and the Heroes Who Fought Them

$1.99

Get Well Soon: History's Worst Plagues and the Heroes Who Fought Them by Jennifer Wright
Get This Deal
NSFW

$1.99

NSFW by Isabel Kaplan
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The New Girl

$1.99

The New Girl by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Get This Deal
The Between

$1.99

The Between by Ryan Leslie
Get This Deal
The Enigma of Room 622

$1.99

The Enigma of Room 622 by Joël Dicker, Robert Bononno (trans.)
Get This Deal
What Never Happened

$4.99

What Never Happened by Rachel Howzell Hall
Get This Deal