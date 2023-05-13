Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 13, 2023 Deals May 13, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Curse of the Spellmans: Document #2 by Lisa Lutz Get This Deal $1.99 The Rosie Project by Graeme Simsion Get This Deal $1.99 Sunny Song Will Never Be Famous by Suzanne Park Get This Deal $3.99 Beheld by TaraShea Nesbit Get This Deal $3.03 The Poldark Saga by Winston Graham Get This Deal $2.99 If You Could See the Sun by Ann Liang Get This Deal $1.99 A Brother's Honor by Brenda Jackson Get This Deal $1.99 A Nearly Normal Family by M. T. Edvardsson Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Killing Eve: Codename Villanelle by Luke Jennings Get This Deal $2.99 Let's Get Back to the Party by Zah Salih Get This Deal $2.50 Witch Please by Ann Aguirre Get This Deal $1.99 The Teachers by Alexandra Robbins Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Flowerheart by Catherine Bakewell Get This Deal $1.99 The Family Plot by Megan Collins Get This Deal $1.99 The Candy House by Jennifer Egan Get This Deal $0.99 The Souls of Black Folk by W.E.B. Du Bois Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Award-Winning Fantasy Books You've Probably Never Heard Of Your Guide to Kazuo Ishiguro's Books 25 Must-Read Morbid Nonfiction Books Bigolas Dickolas is the Best of Book Twitter 25 Books Being Made into Movies and Series in 2023 and 2024 Judge a Book by Its Cover and Get a Perfect Book Recommendation