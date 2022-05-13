Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 13, 2022
Today's Featured Deals
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals
Previous Daily Deals
Hollywood Homicide by Kellye Garrett for $2.99
The Lost Daughter by Elena Ferrante for $1.99
The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna for $1.99
You Never Forget Your First by Alexis Coe for $1.99
The Golden Thread by Ravi Somaiya for $3.99
Somewhere Only We Know by Maureen Goo for $2.99
The Child Finder by Rene Denfeld for $1.99
My Oxford Year by Julia Whelan for $1.99
Sisters by Daisy Johnson for $1.99
My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones for $2.99
The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America by Matt Kracht for $1.99
The Rakess by Scarlett Peckham for $1.99
The Girl with Stars in Her Eyes by Xio Axelrod for $1.99
Faithful Place by Tana French for $1.99
The Templars by Dan Jones for $2.99
Arcadia by Lauren Groff for $2.99
Once More Upon a Time by Roshani Chokshi for $1.99
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy by John le Carré for $1.99
Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro for $2.99
Wolf Rain by Nalini Singh for $1.99
The Cooking Gene by Michael W. Twitty for $1.99
Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder by T.A. Willberg for $2.99
Undercover Bromance by Lyssa Kay Adams for $1.99
The Couple Next Door by Shari Lapena for $2.99
The Lake House by Kate Morton for $1.99
Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw for $1.99
The Compton Cowboys by Walter Thompson-Hernández for $1.99
You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero for $2.99
Mirage by Somaiya Daud for $2.99