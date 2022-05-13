Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 13, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Hollow Fires. Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Hollow Fires.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

Hollywood Homicide by Kellye Garrett for $2.99

The Lost Daughter by Elena Ferrante for $1.99

The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna for $1.99

You Never Forget Your First by Alexis Coe for $1.99

The Golden Thread by Ravi Somaiya for $3.99

Somewhere Only We Know by Maureen Goo for $2.99

The Child Finder by Rene Denfeld for $1.99

My Oxford Year by Julia Whelan for $1.99

Sisters by Daisy Johnson for $1.99

My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones for $2.99

The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America by Matt Kracht for $1.99

The Rakess by Scarlett Peckham for $1.99

The Girl with Stars in Her Eyes by Xio Axelrod for $1.99

Faithful Place by Tana French for $1.99

The Templars by Dan Jones for $2.99

Arcadia by Lauren Groff for $2.99

Once More Upon a Time by Roshani Chokshi for $1.99

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy by John le Carré for $1.99

Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro for $2.99

Wolf Rain by Nalini Singh for $1.99

The Cooking Gene by Michael W. Twitty for $1.99

Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder by T.A. Willberg for $2.99

Undercover Bromance by Lyssa Kay Adams for $1.99

The Couple Next Door by Shari Lapena for $2.99

The Lake House by Kate Morton for $1.99

Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw for $1.99

The Compton Cowboys by Walter Thompson-Hernández for $1.99

You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero for $2.99

Mirage by Somaiya Daud for $2.99