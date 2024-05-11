Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 11, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deal

Almost Surely Dead

$2.99

Almost Surely Dead by Amina Akhtar
Manhunt

$2.99

Manhunt by Gretchen Felker-Martin
This Woven Kingdom

$2.99

This Woven Kingdom by Tahereh Mafi
House of Sticks

$1.99

House of Sticks by Ly Tran
Admission

$1.99

Admission by Jean Hanff Korelitz
If I Survive You

$3.99

If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery
Girls And Their Monsters

$3.99

Girls And Their Monsters by Audrey Clare Farley
Signal Fires

$4.99

Signal Fires by Dani Shapiro
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Choose Me

$4.99

Choose Me by Tess Gerritsen, Gary Braver
The Fairy Bargains of Prospect Hill

$5.99

The Fairy Bargains of Prospect Hill by Rowenna Miller
Collected Essays

$3.99

Collected Essays by Joan Didion
Like a Sister

$2.99

Like a Sister by Kellye Garrett
Previous Daily Deals

We Must Not Think of Ourselves

$3.99

We Must Not Think of Ourselves by Lauren Grodstein
Biography of X

$3.99

Biography of X by Catherine Lacey
Dust Child

$2.99

Dust Child by Que Mai Phan Nguyen
Leaving Atlanta

$2.99

Leaving Atlanta by Tayari Jones
