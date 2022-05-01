Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 1, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Criminal Element

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Criminal Element.

Today's Featured Deals

A Master of Djinn
$2.99 A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark
Get This Deal
Barracoon
$2.99 Barracoon by Zora Neale Hurston
Get This Deal
The Silence of Bones
$2.99 The Silence of Bones by June Hur
Get This Deal
The Switch
$2.99 The Switch by Beth O'Leary
Get This Deal
Once Upon a River
$1.99 Once Upon a River by Diane Setterfield
Get This Deal
The Lying Game
$1.99 The Lying Game by Ruth Ware
Get This Deal
Bad Feminist
$2.99 Bad Feminist by Roxane Gay
Get This Deal
Pandora's Jar
$5.99 Pandora's Jar by Natalie Haynes
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Why Cats are Assholes
$1.99 Why Cats are Assholes by Liz Miele
Get This Deal
The Shining Girls
$3.99 The Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw for $1.99

Half Gods by Akil Kumarasamy for $2.99

The Dating Plan by Sara Desai for $1.99

On the Come Up by Angie Thomas for $1.99

Tender Is The Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica, trans. Sarah Moses for $2.99

The City We Became by N. K. Jemisin for $4.99

The Half-Life of Ruby Fielding by Lydia Kang for $4.99

The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister for $2.99

Dear Daughter by Elizabeth Little for $1.99

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall for $4.99

Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $4.99

She Memes Well by Quinta Brunson for $1.99

Real Life by Brandon Taylor for $1.99

The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson for $4.99

The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer for $1.99

Jackaby by William Ritter for $1.99

Still Midnight by Denise Mina for $2.99

Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton for $2.99

Talk Bookish To Me by Kate Bromley for $1.99

What Are You Going Through by Sigrid Nunez for $1.99

The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune for $4.99

I Might Regret This by Abbi Jacobson for $2.99

Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia for $4.99

While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory for $1.99

Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls by David Sedaris for $3.99