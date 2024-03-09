Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 9, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Cutting Season
$1.99 The Cutting Season by Attica Locke
Get This Deal
Grown
$2.99 Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson
Get This Deal
The Kindest Lie
$1.99 The Kindest Lie by Nancy Johnson
Get This Deal
Dead Country
$2.99 Dead Country by Max Gladstone
Get This Deal
Rosemary's Baby
$1.99 Rosemary's Baby by Ira Levin
Get This Deal
The Prospectors
$1.99 The Prospectors by Ariel Djanikian
Get This Deal
The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women's Rights
$1.99 The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women's Rights by Dorothy Wickenden
Get This Deal
Glimmering
$1.99 Glimmering by Elizabeth Hand
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Just the Nicest Couple
$2.99 Just the Nicest Couple by Mary Kubica
Get This Deal
The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream
$3.99 The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream by Dean Jobb
Get This Deal
The Between
$1.99 The Between by Tananarive Due
Get This Deal
The Dead Romantics
$1.99 The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Death In the Air
$2.99 Death In the Air by Kate Winkler Dawson
Get This Deal
The Beast You Are
$1.99 The Beast You Are by Paul Tremblay
Get This Deal
Not That Bad
$1.99 Not That Bad by Roxane Gay
Get This Deal
The Door-to-Door Bookstore
$2.99 The Door-to-Door Bookstore by Carsten Henn
Get This Deal