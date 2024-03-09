Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 9, 2024 Deals Mar 9, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 The Cutting Season by Attica Locke Get This Deal $2.99 Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson Get This Deal $1.99 The Kindest Lie by Nancy Johnson Get This Deal $2.99 Dead Country by Max Gladstone Get This Deal $1.99 Rosemary's Baby by Ira Levin Get This Deal $1.99 The Prospectors by Ariel Djanikian Get This Deal $1.99 The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women's Rights by Dorothy Wickenden Get This Deal $1.99 Glimmering by Elizabeth Hand Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Just the Nicest Couple by Mary Kubica Get This Deal $3.99 The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream by Dean Jobb Get This Deal $1.99 The Between by Tananarive Due Get This Deal $1.99 The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Death In the Air by Kate Winkler Dawson Get This Deal $1.99 The Beast You Are by Paul Tremblay Get This Deal $1.99 Not That Bad by Roxane Gay Get This Deal $2.99 The Door-to-Door Bookstore by Carsten Henn Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Best New Nonfiction Books To Read in March 2024 9 Books Set in Ancient Worlds Brandon Sanderson Wins Concessions from Audible 10 New Horror Novels to Keep You Scared this March 10 Of The Best New Children's Books Out March 2024 The Best Book Club Books for 2024