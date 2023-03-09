Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 9, 2023 Deals Mar 9, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 Dava Shastri's Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti Get This Deal $1.99 The Monk of Mokha by Dave Eggers Get This Deal $2.99 Prudence by Gail Carriger Get This Deal $2.99 Glitterland by Alexis Hall Get This Deal $1.99 Neverworld Wake by Marisha Pessl Get This Deal $2.99 Behold the Dreamers by Imbolo Mbue Get This Deal $2.99 Never Saw Me Coming by Vera Kurlan Get This Deal $2.99 The Girls by Emma Cline Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 The Merry Spinster by Daniel M. Lavery Get This Deal $3.99 Real Queer America by Samantha Allen Get This Deal $4.99 Things We Lost to the Water by Eric Nguyen Get This Deal $2.99 Greenland by David Santos Donaldson Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe Get This Deal $1.99 Silver in the Wood by Emily Tesh Get This Deal $2.99 Ithaca by Claire North Get This Deal $0.99 The Trauma Cleaner by Sarah Krasnostein Get This Deal You Might Also Like Noting "Changed Complexion of Staff," Elmwood Park Public Library Board Takes Over: A Case Study in Library De-Professionalization What's Coach Beard Reading?: Every Book in TED LASSO Season 2 8 of the Most Famous Dragons in Mythology and Books Hey, Reese: About that Book Club Selection... The Dragon's Gold: 20 of the Best Award-Winning Fantasy Books 14 New Mystery, Thrillers, & True Crime For Great Crime-y March Reading