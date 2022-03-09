Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 9, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

Unmentionable
$3.99 Unmentionable by Therese Oneill
Boyfriend Material
$2.99 Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall
The Wedding Party
$1.99 The Wedding Party by Jasmine Guillory
From Scratch
$2.99 From Scratch by Tembi Locke
Opium and Absinthe
$1.99 Opium and Absinthe by Lydia Kang
The Bone Shard Daughter
$2.99 The Bone Shard Daughter by Andrea Stewart
Black Flags, Blue Waters
$2.99 Black Flags, Blue Waters by Eric Jay Dolin
Sex Cult Nun
$2.99 Sex Cult Nun by Faith Jones
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

A Spindle Splintered
$2.99 A Spindle Splintered by Alix Harrow
How to Fail at Flirting
$1.99 How to Fail at Flirting by Denise Williams
Previous Daily Deals

The Other Einstein by Marie Benedict for $1.99

You're Not Listening by Kate Murphy for $2.99

Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata, Ginny Tapley Takemori (translator) for $1.99

In the Country We Love by Diane Guerrero for $2.99

Call Your Daughter Home by Deb Spera for $2.99

A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers for $2.99

All About Love by bell hooks for $2.99

Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel for $2.99

Love in Color by Bolu Babalola for $1.99

The Radium Girls by Kate Moore for $1.99

Broken Monsters by Lauren Beukes for $2.99

I'll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara for $2.99

Death in the Air: The True Story of a Serial Killer, the Great London Smog, and the Strangling of a City by Kate Winkler Dawson for $1.99

The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren for $1.99

Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry by Joya Goffney for $1.99

The Wolf and the Woodsman by Ava Reid for $1.99

Interpreter Of Maladies by Jhumpa Lahiri for $1.99

Hold Still by Nina LaCour for $1.99

The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa, trans. by Louise Heal Kawai for $1.99

Sensational: The Hidden History of America's “Girl Stunt Reporters” by Kim Scott for $1.99

Goldilocks by Laura Lam for $2.99

Admissions by Kendra James for $3.99

Little Gods by Meng Jin for $1.99

Tuesday Mooney Talks to Ghosts by Kate Racculia for $1.99

Hello, Universe by Erin Entrada Kelly for $1.99

On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong for $1.99

What Big Teeth by Rose Szabo for $2.99

The Swallows by Lisa Lutz for $4.99

The Confessions of Frannie Langton by Sara Collins for $1.99

Speak: The Graphic Novel by Laurie Halse Anderson for $2.99

Cleopatra: A Life by Stacy Schiff for $2.99

Sorcerer to the Crown by Zen Cho for $1.99

Messenger of Truth by Jacqueline Winspear for $2.99

Pride and Premeditation by Tirzah Price for $1.99