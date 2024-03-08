Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 8, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Just the Nicest Couple
$2.99 Just the Nicest Couple by Mary Kubica
The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream
$3.99 The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream by Dean Jobb
So Let Them Burn
$2.99 So Let Them Burn by Kamilah Cole
The Museum of Failures
$3.99 The Museum of Failures by Thrity Umrigar
Ancillary Justice
$2.99 Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie
Five Survive
$2.99 Five Survive by Holly Jackson
A Long Petal of the Sea
$1.99 A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende
The Dry
$2.99 The Dry by Jane Harper
Convenience Store Woman
$1.99 Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata, Ginny Tapley Takemori
Girl, Woman, Other
$1.99 Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo
How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water
$2.99 How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz
Clark and Division
$3.99 Clark and Division by Naomi Hirahara
H is for Hawk
$3.99 H is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald
The Witches
$2.99 The Witches by Stacy Schiff
The Agathas
$1.99 The Agathas by Kathleen Glasgow, Liz Lawson
Moonrise Over New Jessup
$2.99 Moonrise Over New Jessup by Jamila Minnicks
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Between
$1.99 The Between by Tananarive Due
The Dead Romantics
$1.99 The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston
The Beast You Are
$1.99 The Beast You Are by Paul Tremblay
Death In the Air
$2.99 Death In the Air by Kate Winkler Dawson
Previous Daily Deals

Not That Bad
$1.99 Not That Bad by Roxane Gay
The Deadline
$6.99 The Deadline by Jill Lepore
The Door-to-Door Bookstore
$2.99 The Door-to-Door Bookstore by Carsten Henn
Monster She Wrote
$2.99 Monster She Wrote by Lisa Kröger, Melanie R. Anderson
