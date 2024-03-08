Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 8, 2024 Deals Mar 8, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Just the Nicest Couple by Mary Kubica Get This Deal $3.99 The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream by Dean Jobb Get This Deal $2.99 So Let Them Burn by Kamilah Cole Get This Deal $3.99 The Museum of Failures by Thrity Umrigar Get This Deal $2.99 Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie Get This Deal $2.99 Five Survive by Holly Jackson Get This Deal $1.99 A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende Get This Deal $2.99 The Dry by Jane Harper Get This Deal $1.99 Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata, Ginny Tapley Takemori Get This Deal $1.99 Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo Get This Deal $2.99 How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz Get This Deal $3.99 Clark and Division by Naomi Hirahara Get This Deal $3.99 H is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald Get This Deal $2.99 The Witches by Stacy Schiff Get This Deal $1.99 The Agathas by Kathleen Glasgow, Liz Lawson Get This Deal $2.99 Moonrise Over New Jessup by Jamila Minnicks Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Between by Tananarive Due Get This Deal $1.99 The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston Get This Deal $1.99 The Beast You Are by Paul Tremblay Get This Deal $2.99 Death In the Air by Kate Winkler Dawson Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Not That Bad by Roxane Gay Get This Deal $6.99 The Deadline by Jill Lepore Get This Deal $2.99 The Door-to-Door Bookstore by Carsten Henn Get This Deal $2.99 Monster She Wrote by Lisa Kröger, Melanie R. Anderson Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Best New Nonfiction Books To Read in March 2024 Brandon Sanderson Wins Concessions from Audible Haruki Murakami's First Novel in Six Years is Coming in November The Best New Book Releases Out March 5, 2024 New Nonfiction by Women The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists