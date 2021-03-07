Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 7, 2021
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Córdova for $1.99
Unfollow by Megan Phelps-Roper for $2.99
New Suns edited by Nisi Shawl for $0.99
Thinking Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman for $4.99
The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafon for $2.99
Don't Read the Comments by Eric Smith for $2.99
Blanca & Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore for $2.99
Trouble the Saints by Alaya Dawn Johnson for $2.99
Devil in a Blue Dress by Walter Mosley for $1.99
Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki for $2.99
The Good Girl by Mary Kubica for $1.99
Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas for $2.99
The Henna Wars by Adiba Jaigirdar for $2.99
Luster by Raven Leilani for $3.99
Woven in Moonlight by Isabel Ibañez for $2.99
Miracle Creek by Angie Kim for $3.99
Passing by Nella Larsen for $1.99
Silver in the Wood by Emily Tesh for $3.99
City of Ghosts by Victoria Schwab for $1.99
Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan for $1.99
A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn for $2.99
A Winter's Promise by Christelle Dabos for $1.99
A Curse So Dark and Lonely by Brigid Kemmerer for $1.99