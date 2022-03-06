Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 6, 2022
Today's Featured Deals
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals
Previous Daily Deals
Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry by Joya Goffney for $1.99
The Wolf and the Woodsman by Ava Reid for $1.99
Interpreter Of Maladies by Jhumpa Lahiri for $1.99
Hold Still by Nina LaCour for $1.99
Sistersong by Lucy Holland for $1.99
Darkly Dreaming Dexter by Jeff Lindsay for $1.99
The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa, trans. by Louise Heal Kawai for $1.99
Sensational: The Hidden History of America's “Girl Stunt Reporters” by Kim Scott for $1.99
Goldilocks by Laura Lam for $2.99
Admissions by Kendra James for $3.99
Little Gods by Meng Jin for $1.99
Tuesday Mooney Talks to Ghosts by Kate Racculia for $1.99
Hello, Universe by Erin Entrada Kelly for $1.99
The Au Pair by Emma Rous for $2.99
On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong for $1.99
What Big Teeth by Rose Szabo for $2.99
The Princess Trap by Talia Hibbert for $1.99
How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi for $4.99
The Swallows by Lisa Lutz for $4..99
The Confessions of Frannie Langton by Sara Collins for $1.99
Speak: The Graphic Novel by Laurie Halse Anderson for $2.99
The Eyes of the Dragon by Stephen King for $1.99
Here We Go Again by Betty White for $1.99
Cleopatra: A Life by Stacy Schiff for $2.99
Sorcerer to the Crown by Zen Cho for $1.99
Messenger of Truth by Jacqueline Winspear for $2.99
Memorial by Bryan Washington for $4.99
Firefly Lane by Kristin Hannah for $1.99
My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite for $1.99
Pride and Premeditation by Tirzah Price for $1.99
The Echo Wife by Sarah Gailey for $2.99
Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado for $4.99
Me by Elton John for $2.99
Drop the Ball by Tiffany Dufu for $2.99
Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko for $2.99
Blood Heir by Amélie Wen Zhao for $1.99
The Girls on the Shore by Ann Cleeves for $0.99
Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa for $4.99
A Taste for Love by Jennifer Yen for $1.99
Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado for $1.99
Providence by Max Barry for $1.99
Into the Water by Paula Hawkins for $1.99
Orlando by Virginia Woolf for $1.99