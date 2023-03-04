Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 4, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

The Vibrant Years
$2.99 The Vibrant Years by Sonali Dev
Radiance
$1.99 Radiance by Grace Draven
Other Birds
$3.99 Other Birds by Sarah Addison Allen
The Whispering Dead
$1.99 The Whispering Dead by Darcy Coates
Kushiel's Dart
$2.99 Kushiel's Dart by Jacqueline Carey
Confessions
$2.99 Confessions by Kanae Minato
Tokyo Ever After
$2.99 Tokyo Ever After by Emiko Jean
AFTER: The Graphic Novel
$2.99 AFTER: The Graphic Novel by Anna Todd
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Nice Girls
$2.99 Nice Girls by Catherine Dang
Caroline: Little House, Revisited
$1.99 Caroline: Little House, Revisited by Sarah Miller
Valley of Amazement
$1.99 Valley of Amazement by Amy Tan 
No Judgments
$1.99 No Judgments by Meg Cabot 
Previous Daily Deals

What Moves the Dead
$2.99 What Moves the Dead by T. Kingfisher
Gideon The Ninth
$1.99 Gideon The Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
Fevered Star
$1.99 Fevered Star by Rebecca Roanhorse
Hester
$2.99 Hester by Laurie Lico Albanese
