Riot Headline Literary Activism: How To Help Texas’s Recovery

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 4, 2021

Wishtree by Katherine Applegate with Macmillan Children's Publishing Group

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Wishtree by Katherine Applegate with Macmillan Children's Publishing Group.

Today's Featured Deals

The Shadow of the Wind
$2.99The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafon
Get This Deal
Don't Read the Comments
$2.99Don't Read the Comments by Eric Smith
Get This Deal
Minor Feelings
$1.99Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong
Get This Deal
Blanca & Roja
$2.99Blanca & Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Trouble the Saints
$2.99Trouble the Saints by Alaya Dawn Johnson
Get This Deal
Devil in a Blue Dress
$1.99Devil in a Blue Dress by Walter Mosley
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki for $2.99

The Good Girl by Mary Kubica for $1.99

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas for $2.99

The Henna Wars by Adiba Jaigirdar for $2.99

Luster by Raven Leilani for $3.99

Woven in Moonlight by Isabel Ibañez for $2.99

Miracle Creek by Angie Kim for $3.99

The Book of Dreams by Nina George for $2.99

Passing by Nella Larsen for $1.99

Silver in the Wood by Emily Tesh for $3.99

City of Ghosts by Victoria Schwab for $1.99

Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan for $1.99

A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn for $2.99

A Winter's Promise by Christelle Dabos for $1.99

A Curse So Dark and Lonely by Brigid Kemmerer for $1.99

Enter to win a $250 gift card to Barnes and Noble!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!