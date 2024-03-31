Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 31, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deal

Freshwater
$1.99 Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi
Inanna
$2.99 Inanna by Emily H. Wilson
The Fervor
$4.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu
A Light Most Hateful
$2.99 A Light Most Hateful by Hailey Piper
The Duke Who Didn't
$4.99 The Duke Who Didn't by Courtney Milan
Last Day
$4.99 Last Day by Domenica Ruta
The Unraveling of Mercy Louis
$2.99 The Unraveling of Mercy Louis by Keija Parssinen
Some Kind of Blunderful
$1.99 Some Kind of Blunderful by Livy Hart
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Ayesha at Last
$4.99 Ayesha at Last by Uzma Jalaluddin
The Raven Tower
$2.99 The Raven Tower by Ann Leckie
We Must Not Think of Ourselves
$4.99 We Must Not Think of Ourselves by Lauren Grodstein
The Rose Code
$1.99 The Rose Code by Kate Quinn
Previous Daily Deals

First, We Make the Beast Beautiful
$1.99 First, We Make the Beast Beautiful by Sarah Wilson
Women in the Kitchen
$1.99 Women in the Kitchen by Anne Willan
Yolk
$2.99 Yolk by Mary H.K. Choi
The Little Friend
$1.99 The Little Friend by Donna Tartt
