Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 31, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Once More Upon a Time
$1.99 Once More Upon a Time by Roshani Chokshi
Get This Deal
The Smallest Lights in the Universe
$1.99 The Smallest Lights in the Universe by Sara Seager
Get This Deal
Why We Swim
$3.99 Why We Swim by Bonnie Tsui
Get This Deal
Home Before Dark
$2.99 Home Before Dark by Riley Sager
Get This Deal
The Missing of Clairdelune
$1.99 The Missing of Clairdelune by Christelle Dabos
Get This Deal
Half a Soul
$2.99 Half a Soul by Olivia Atwater
Get This Deal
In the Shadow Garden
$3.99 In the Shadow Garden by Liz Parker
Get This Deal
Forbidden
$1.99 Forbidden by Beverly Jenkins
Get This Deal
The Darwin Affair
$2.99 The Darwin Affair by Tim Mason
Get This Deal
All These Bodies
$1.99 All These Bodies by Kendare Blake
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Devil in the White City
$1.99 The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson
Get This Deal
Pines
$2.99 Pines by Blake Crouch
Get This Deal
The Husbands
$2.99 The Husbands by Chandler Baker
Get This Deal
The God Equation
$2.99 The God Equation by Michio Kaku
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Mistborn
$1.99 Mistborn by Brandon Sanderson
Get This Deal
A Taste of Gold and Iron
$2.99 A Taste of Gold and Iron by Alexandra Rowland
Get This Deal
Ghost Eaters
$2.99 Ghost Eaters by Clay Chapman
Get This Deal
Eclipse the Moon
$1.99 Eclipse the Moon by Jessie Mihalik
Get This Deal