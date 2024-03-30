Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 30, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deal

The Ones We're Meant to Find
$2.99 The Ones We're Meant to Find by Joan He
Get This Deal
Ayesha at Last
$4.99 Ayesha at Last by Uzma Jalaluddin
Get This Deal
The Raven Tower
$2.99 The Raven Tower by Ann Leckie
Get This Deal
Milk: A Local and Global History
$2.99 Milk: A Local and Global History by Deborah Valenze
Get This Deal
Wings Once Cursed and Bound
$1.99 Wings Once Cursed and Bound by Piper J. Drake
Get This Deal
We Must Not Think of Ourselves
$4.99 We Must Not Think of Ourselves by Lauren Grodstein
Get This Deal
Camp QUILTBAG
$2.99 Camp QUILTBAG by Nicole Melleby and AJ Sass
Get This Deal
The Rose Code
$1.99 The Rose Code by Kate Quinn
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

First, We Make the Beast Beautiful
$1.99 First, We Make the Beast Beautiful by Sarah Wilson
Get This Deal
Women in the Kitchen
$1.99 Women in the Kitchen by Anne Willan
Get This Deal
Yolk
$2.99 Yolk by Mary H.K. Choi
Get This Deal
The Little Friend
$1.99 The Little Friend by Donna Tartt
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Dead Space
$4.99 Dead Space by Kali Wallace
Get This Deal
The Fairy Godmother
$1.99 The Fairy Godmother by Mercedes Lackey
Get This Deal
The Other Princess
$1.99 The Other Princess by Denny S. Bryce
Get This Deal
A Botanist's Guide to Parties and Poisons
$1.99 A Botanist's Guide to Parties and Poisons by Kate Khavari
Get This Deal