Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 30, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Deer Creek Drive
$1.99 Deer Creek Drive by Beverly Lowry
A Lesson in Vengeance
$1.99 A Lesson in Vengeance by Victoria Lee
Island Queen
$1.99 Island Queen by Vanessa Riley
The Husbands
$2.99 The Husbands by Chandler Baker
Pines
$2.99 Pines by Blake Crouch
The God Equation
$2.99 The God Equation by Michio Kaku
The Devil in the White City
$1.99 The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson
Eclipse the Moon
$1.99 Eclipse the Moon by Jessie Mihalik
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Mistborn
$1.99 Mistborn by Brandon Sanderson
A Taste of Gold and Iron
$2.99 A Taste of Gold and Iron by Alexandra Rowland
The Murder of Mr. Wickham
$2.99 The Murder of Mr. Wickham by Claudia Gray
Ghost Eaters
$2.99 Ghost Eaters by Clay Chapman
Previous Daily Deals

The Claiming of Sleeping Beauty
$1.99 The Claiming of Sleeping Beauty by Anne Rice
From Below
$0.99 From Below by Darcy Coates
The Perfect Crimes of Marian Hayes
$1.99 The Perfect Crimes of Marian Hayes by Cat Sebastian
Just One Damned Thing After Another
$4.99 Just One Damned Thing After Another by Jodi Taylor
