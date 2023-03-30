Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 30, 2023 Deals Mar 30, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 Deer Creek Drive by Beverly Lowry Get This Deal $1.99 A Lesson in Vengeance by Victoria Lee Get This Deal $1.99 Island Queen by Vanessa Riley Get This Deal $2.99 The Husbands by Chandler Baker Get This Deal $2.99 Pines by Blake Crouch Get This Deal $2.99 The God Equation by Michio Kaku Get This Deal $1.99 The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson Get This Deal $1.99 Eclipse the Moon by Jessie Mihalik Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 Mistborn by Brandon Sanderson Get This Deal $2.99 A Taste of Gold and Iron by Alexandra Rowland Get This Deal $2.99 The Murder of Mr. Wickham by Claudia Gray Get This Deal $2.99 Ghost Eaters by Clay Chapman Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Claiming of Sleeping Beauty by Anne Rice Get This Deal $0.99 From Below by Darcy Coates Get This Deal $1.99 The Perfect Crimes of Marian Hayes by Cat Sebastian Get This Deal $4.99 Just One Damned Thing After Another by Jodi Taylor Get This Deal You Might Also Like 9 Twisty Suspense Novels You Won't Be Able To Put Down The Best Graphic Novels, as Chosen by a High School Comic Book Club The Best Books of April, According to Goodreads 10 Physics Books That Will Help Answer Your Questions About Life, The Universe and Everything And You Get Counted! And You Get Counted!: Oprah's Book Club by the Numbers The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists