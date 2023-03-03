Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 3, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Honor
$3.99 Honor by Thrity Umrigar 
Get This Deal
Goldilocks
$2.99 Goldilocks by Laura Lam
Get This Deal
Nice Girls
$2.99 Nice Girls by Catherine Dang
Get This Deal
Survive The Night
$4.99 Survive The Night by Riley Sager
Get This Deal
Caroline: Little House, Revisited
$1.99 Caroline: Little House, Revisited by Sarah Miller
Get This Deal
Valley of Amazement
$1.99 Valley of Amazement by Amy Tan 
Get This Deal
The Pallbearers Club
$2.99 The Pallbearers Club by Paul Tremblay 
Get This Deal
No Judgments
$1.99 No Judgments by Meg Cabot 
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Women Could Fly
$2.99 The Women Could Fly by Megan Giddings
Get This Deal
Memphis
$1.99 Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow
Get This Deal
Silver in the Wood
$1.99 Silver in the Wood by Emily Tesh
Get This Deal
High Times in the Low Parliament
$1.99 High Times in the Low Parliament by Kelly Robson
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

All These Bodies
$1.99 All These Bodies by Kendare Blake 
Get This Deal
The Trauma Cleaner
$1.99 The Trauma Cleaner by Sarah Krasnostein
Get This Deal
Gideon The Ninth
$1.99 Gideon The Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
Get This Deal
Fevered Star
$1.99 Fevered Star by Rebecca Roanhorse
Get This Deal