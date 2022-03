Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 3, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Ava Strong Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Ava Strong.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

The Eyes of the Dragon by Stephen King for $1.99

Here We Go Again by Betty White for $1.99

Cleopatra: A Life by Stacy Schiff for $2.99

Sorcerer to the Crown by Zen Cho for $1.99

Messenger of Truth by Jacqueline Winspear for $2.99

Memorial by Bryan Washington for $4.99

Firefly Lane by Kristin Hannah for $1.99

My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite for $1.99

Pride and Premeditation by Tirzah Price for $1.99

The Echo Wife by Sarah Gailey for $2.99

Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado for $4.99

Me by Elton John for $2.99

Drop the Ball by Tiffany Dufu for $2.99

Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko for $2.99

In a Sunburned Country by Bill Bryson for $2.99

Blood Heir by Amélie Wen Zhao for $1.99

The Girls on the Shore by Ann Cleeves for $0.99

Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa for $4.99

A Taste for Love by Jennifer Yen for $1.99

Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado for $1.99

Providence by Max Barry for $1.99

Into the Water by Paula Hawkins for $1.99

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel for $2.99

Orlando by Virginia Woolf for $1.99