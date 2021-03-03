Riot Headline Literary Activism: How To Help Texas’s Recovery

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 3, 2021

Harlequin.com

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Harlequin.com.

Today's Featured Deals

Devil in a Blue Dress
$1.99Devil in a Blue Dress by Walter Mosley
Get This Deal
Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me
$2.99Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki
Get This Deal
The Good Girl
$1.99The Good Girl by Mary Kubica
Get This Deal
Trouble the Saints
$2.99Trouble the Saints by Alaya Dawn Johnson
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Cemetery Boys
$2.99Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas
Get This Deal
The Henna Wars
$2.99The Henna Wars by Adiba Jaigirdar
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Luster by Raven Leilani for $3.99

Woven in Moonlight by Isabel Ibañez for $2.99

Miracle Creek by Angie Kim for $3.99

The Book of Dreams by Nina George for $2.99

Passing by Nella Larsen for $1.99

Silver in the Wood by Emily Tesh for $3.99

City of Ghosts by Victoria Schwab for $1.99

Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan for $1.99

A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn for $2.99

A Winter's Promise by Christelle Dabos for $1.99

The Falling in Love Montage by Ciara Smythe for $2.99

A Curse So Dark and Lonely by Brigid Kemmerer for $1.99

Enter to win a $250 gift card to Barnes and Noble!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!