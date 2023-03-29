Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 29, 2023 Deals Mar 29, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders Get This Deal $1.99 Love, Chai, and Other Four Letter Words by Annika Sharma Get This Deal $1.99 The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory Get This Deal $1.99 Mistborn by Brandon Sanderson Get This Deal $2.99 The Murder of Mr. Wickham by Claudia Gray Get This Deal $2.99 Burning Roses by S.L. Huang Get This Deal $2.99 A Taste of Gold and Iron by Alexandra Rowland Get This Deal $2.99 Ghost Eaters by Clay Chapman Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $0.99 From Below by Darcy Coates Get This Deal $1.99 The Perfect Crimes of Marian Hayes by Cat Sebastian Get This Deal $0.99 Just One Damned Thing After Another by Jodi Taylor Get This Deal $6.99 The It Girl by Ruth Ware Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Like a Sister by Kellye Garrett Get This Deal $3.99 The Witches by Stacy Schiff Get This Deal $3.99 The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias Get This Deal $1.99 We Sold Our Souls by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal You Might Also Like 9 Twisty Suspense Novels You Won't Be Able To Put Down The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best Graphic Novels, as Chosen by a High School Comic Book Club BOOK LOVERS by Emily Henry is Being Made Into a Movie! 8 Books That the Authors Regretted Writing New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week