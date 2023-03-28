Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 28, 2023 Deals Mar 28, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $0.99 Just One Damned Thing After Another by Jodi Taylor Get This Deal $2.99 Son of the Storm by Sunyi Davies Okungbowa Get This Deal $4.99 The Steampunk Bible by Jeff Vandermeer Get This Deal $1.99 The Perfect Crimes of Marian Hayes by Cat Sebastian Get This Deal $0.99 From Below by Darcy Coates Get This Deal $2.99 Like a Sister by Kellye Garrett Get This Deal $1.99 The Kindred by Alechia Dow Get This Deal $6.99 The It Girl by Ruth Ware Get This Deal $4.99 Intimacies by Katie Kitamura Get This Deal $3.99 The Witches by Stacy Schiff Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 Still Life by Sarah Winman Get This Deal $1.99 We Sold Our Souls by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal $3.99 The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias Get This Deal $2.99 The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water by Zen Cho Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren Get This Deal $1.99 The Claiming of Sleeping Beauty by Anne Rice Get This Deal $2.99 Wildwood Whispers by Willa Reece Get This Deal $1.99 Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood Get This Deal You Might Also Like 9 Twisty Suspense Novels You Won't Be Able To Put Down The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 8 Books to Read After Rian Johnson's Poker Face 8 Books That the Authors Regretted Writing I Hate That I Love You: 10 of the Best Lovers to Enemies to Lovers Romances The Most Influential Sci-Fi Books of the Past 10 Years