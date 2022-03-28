Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 28, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Tor Books (@TorBooks)

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Tor Books (@TorBooks)

Today's Featured Deals

Verity
$5.99 Verity by Colleen Hoover
A Song Below Water
$2.99 A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow
Afterland
$3.99 Afterland by Lauren Beukes
The Jasmine Throne
$2.99 The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri
One Good Turn
$2.99 One Good Turn by Kate Atkinson
Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls
$3.99 Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls by David Seders
Shadow of the Fox
$1.99 Shadow of the Fox by Julie Kagawa
The House at Riverton
$1.99 The House at Riverton by Kate Morton
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

How the Penguins Saved Veronica
$1.99 How the Penguins Saved Veronica by Hazel Prior
Cockroaches
$1.99 Cockroaches by Jo Nesbo
Previous Daily Deals

The Forty Rules of Love by Elif Shafak for $1.99

The Kitchen God's Wife by Amy Tan for $2.99

Our Woman in Moscow by Beatriz Williams for $2.99

Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty for $1.99

The Less People Know About Us: A Mystery of Betrayal, Family Secrets, and Stolen Identity by Axton Betz-Hamilton for $1.99

See Jane Snap by Bethany Crandell for $1.99

Fifty Words for Rain by Asha Lemmie for $2.99

Out of Character by Annabeth Albert for $1.99

Florida by Lauren Groff for $2.99

The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren for $1.99

Carefree Black Girls by Zeba Blay for $2.99

The Blue Castle by L.M. Montgomery for $2.99

A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P. Djèlí Clark for $1.99

Let's Pretend This Never Happened by Jenny Lawson for $2.99

The Turnout by Megan Abbott for $1.99

The Library at the Edge of the World by Felicity Hayes-McCoy for $1.99

Miss Burma by Charmaine Craig for $1.99

All the Single Ladies by Rebecca Traister for $3.99

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo for $2.99

Prince Charming by Rachel Hawkins for $2.99

Aunty Lee's Deadly Specials by Ovidia Yu for $1.99

He Started It by Samantha Downing for $1.99

She Come By It Natural by Sarah Smarsh for $1.99

Love in Color by Bolu Babalola for $1.99

The Historian by Elizabeth Kostova for $3.99