Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 27, 2024 Deals Mar 27, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi Get This Deal $1.99 In The Quick by Kate Hope Day Get This Deal $1.99 First, We Make The Beast Beautiful by Sarah Wilson Get This Deal $6.99 The Wildest Sun by Asha Lemmie Get This Deal $1.99 The House Party by Rita Cameron Get This Deal $4.99 Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka, translated by Sam Malissa Get This Deal $1.99 Women in the Kitchen by Anne Willan Get This Deal $1.99 The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy by Anne Ursu Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett Get This Deal $1.99 The Little Friend by Donna Tartt Get This Deal $2.99 The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra by Vaseem Khan Get This Deal $1.99 The Other Princess by Denny S. Bryce Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Hobbit 75th Anniversary Edition by J.R.R. Tolkien Get This Deal $1.99 LaRose by Louise Erdrich Get This Deal $2.99 Yolk by Mary HK Choi Get This Deal $2.99 The Lord Of The Rings: One Volume by J. R. R. Tolkien Get This Deal You Might Also Like 1980s Sci-Fi Books That Aged Badly (And 4 Still Worth Reading) The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out March 26, 2024 Jimmy Fallon's Book Club is Doing a March Madness-Style Bracket for Their Next Pick How to Organize Your TBR List: 7 of the Best Strategies 10 Fresh Urban Fantasy Books and Series