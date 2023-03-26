Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 26, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Dear Edward
$3.99 Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano
Get This Deal
Foucault's Pendulum
$3.99 Foucault's Pendulum by Umberto Eco
Get This Deal
Sigh, Gone
$2.99 Sigh, Gone by Phuc Tran
Get This Deal
Queen of the Conquered
$0.99 Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender
Get This Deal
All the Murmuring Bones
$1.99 All the Murmuring Bones by A.G. Slatter
Get This Deal
Murder in Westminster
$2.99 Murder in Westminster by Vanessa Riley
Get This Deal
A Thousand Steps
$2.99 A Thousand Steps by T. Jefferson Parker
Get This Deal
Uncommon Type
$2.99 Uncommon Type by Tom Hanks
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Claiming of Sleeping Beauty
$1.99 The Claiming of Sleeping Beauty by Anne Rice
Get This Deal
An Island at War
$0.99 An Island at War by Deborah Carr
Get This Deal
The Book of Koli
$2.99 The Book of Koli by M. R. Carey
Get This Deal
Kitchen
$3.99 Kitchen by Banana Yoshimoto
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Getaway
$1.99 The Getaway by Lamar Giles
Get This Deal
The Soulmate Equation
$1.99 The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren
Get This Deal
Marie Benedict Historical Fiction Bundle (4 Books)
$3.82 Marie Benedict Historical Fiction Bundle (4 Books) by Marie Benedict
Get This Deal
Wildwood Whispers
$2.99 Wildwood Whispers by Willa Reece
Get This Deal