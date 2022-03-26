Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 26, 2022
Today's Featured Deals
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals
Previous Daily Deals
Florida by Lauren Groff for $2.99
Tell the Machine Goodnight by Katie Williams for $1.99
More Happy That Not by Adam Silvera for $2.99
The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren for $1.99
Carefree Black Girls by Zeba Blay for $2.99
The Blue Castle by L.M. Montgomery for $2.99
A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P. Djèlí Clark for $1.99
Let's Pretend This Never Happened by Jenny Lawson for $2.99
The Turnout by Megan Abbott for $1.99
The Library at the Edge of the World by Felicity Hayes-McCoy for $1.99
Miss Burma by Charmaine Craig for $1.99
All the Single Ladies by Rebecca Traister for $3.99
The Sentence by Louise Erdrich for $6.99
Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo for $2.99
Prince Charming by Rachel Hawkins for $2.99
Aunty Lee's Deadly Specials by Ovidia Yu for $1.99
He Started It by Samantha Downing for $1.99
All the Feels by Olivia Dade for $2.99
She Come By It Natural by Sarah Smarsh for $1.99
Love in Color by Bolu Babalola for $1.99
This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron for $3.99
The Historian by Elizabeth Kostova for $3.99
Dear Justyce by Nic Stone for $2.99
Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko for $2.99
Small Gods by Terry Pratchett for $2.99
A Good Marriage by Kimberly McCreight for $2.99
Dark and Shallow Lies by Ginny Myers Sain for $2.99
I'll Give You the Sun by Jandy Nelson for $2.99
Super Fake Love Song by David Yoon for $2.99
Rabbits For Food by Binnie Kirshenbaum for $1.99
The Echo Wife by Sarah Gailey for $2.99
How To Be An Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi for $4.99