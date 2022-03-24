Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for March 24, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Macmillan eDeals

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Macmillan eDeals.

Today's Featured Deals

The Library at the Edge of the World
$1.99 The Library at the Edge of the World by Felicity Hayes-McCoy
Get This Deal
Silent in the Grave
$1.99 Silent in the Grave by Deanna Raybourn
Get This Deal
Let's Pretend This Never Happened
$2.99 Let's Pretend This Never Happened by Jenny Lawson
Get This Deal
A Dead Djinn in Cairo
$1.99 A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P. Djèlí Clark
Get This Deal
The Blue Castle
$2.99 The Blue Castle by L. M. Montgomery
Get This Deal
Miss Burma
$1.99 Miss Burma by Charmaine Craig
Get This Deal
Leaving Atlanta
$1.99 Leaving Atlanta by Tayari Jones
Get This Deal
All the Single Ladies
$3.99 All the Single Ladies by Rebecca Traister
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Sentence
$6.99 The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
Get This Deal
The Turnout
$1.99 The Turnout by Megan Abbott
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo for $2.99

Prince Charming by Rachel Hawkins for $2.99

Aunty Lee's Deadly Specials by Ovidia Yu for $1.99

He Started It by Samantha Downing for $1.99

Transgender History, 2nd ed. by Susan Stryker for 3.99

All the Feels by Olivia Dade for $2.99

Too Much: How Victorian Constraints Still Bind Women Today by Rachel Vorona Cote for $4.99

She Come By It Natural by Sarah Smarsh for $1.99

Love in Color by Bolu Babalola for $1.99

This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron for $3.99

The Historian by Elizabeth Kostova for $3.99

Dear Justyce by Nic Stone for $2.99

The Good Lord Bird by James McBride for $1.99

Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko for $2.99

Small Gods by Terry Pratchett for $2.99

A Good Marriage by Kimberly McCreight for $2.99

Sea Witch by Sarah Henning for $1.99

Zodiac by Neal Stephenson for $1.99

Dark and Shallow Lies by Ginny Myers Sain for $2.99

I'll Give You the Sun by Jandy Nelson for $2.99

Super Fake Love Song by David Yoon for $2.99

Bitterblue by Kristin Cashore for $2.99

Rabbits For Food by Binnie Kirshenbaum for $1.99

The Echo Wife by Sarah Gailey for $2.99

How To Be An Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi for $4.99